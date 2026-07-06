Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/foundation-solutions-hv-adds-fleet-alliance-salary-sacrifice-scheme/
Civil engineering contractor Foundation Solutions HV has onboarded a salary sacrifice scheme from Fleet Alliance.
The scheme gives employees access to a range of new and used electric vehicles (EVs).
By introducing salary sacrifice, Foundation Solutions HV is giving its employees access to EVs for the first time in a corporate scheme.
Its staff of 80 can choose EVs from Audi, JAECOO, Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot, Kia and MG, among others.
Employees have been encouraged to participate through regular communications on the benefits of EVs and the scheme itself.
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Foundation Solutions HV said that word of mouth has led to rapid uptake, while the inclusion of early termination insurance has provided peace of mind.
Fleet Alliance is transitioning Foundation Solutions HV’s salary sacrifice fleet to e-Fleet, its management and reporting platform, which supports accurate mileage recording and compliance with servicing schedules.
Drivers are able to use the platform to order their next EV directly, checking specification, benefit-in-kind (BiK) and whole-life cost.
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Carol McPhee, finance and audit manager at Foundation Solutions HV, said: “The new EV salary sacrifice scheme is particularly advantageous from a tax viewpoint for our highly skilled employees.
“We have been very impressed since engaging Fleet Alliance to provide a salary sacrifice benefit for all our staff as they have been able to put together a scheme focused on electric cars that completely meets our needs.
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“I attended an open day with a colleague at Fleet Alliance’s headquarters in Glasgow where they demonstrated all the benefits of an EV salary sacrifice scheme and had some electric demonstrators for us to try.
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“This firmly convinced us to go ahead with the scheme.”
Andy Bruce, CEO at Fleet Alliance, said: “As Foundation Solutions HV clearly demonstrates, our scheme is a great way to offer an electric car at no extra cost to employees of businesses of all sizes.
“It’s the perfect way of introducing a corporate car scheme for the first time and promote electric cars.
“Employees can save up to 60% on every electric car available when compared to an equivalently configured personal lease deal.
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“And it really is a no-hassle way to enjoy the latest electric cars as all servicing, maintenance, tyre replacement and motor insurance is included as part of an all-inclusive package.
“And to keep rentals as lows as possible, we competitively tender every new car order to a panel of leading lenders which ensures employees enjoy the lowest possible cost.”