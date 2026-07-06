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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/foundation-solutions-hv-adds-fleet-alliance-salary-sacrifice-scheme/

Civil engineering contractor Foundation Solutions HV has onboarded a salary sacrifice scheme from Fleet Alliance.

The scheme gives employees access to a range of new and used electric vehicles (EVs).

By introducing salary sacrifice, Foundation Solutions HV is giving its employees access to EVs for the first time in a corporate scheme.

Its staff of 80 can choose EVs from Audi, JAECOO, Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot, Kia and MG, among others.

Employees have been encouraged to participate through regular communications on the benefits of EVs and the scheme itself.

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Foundation Solutions HV said that word of mouth has led to rapid uptake, while the inclusion of early termination insurance has provided peace of mind.

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Fleet Alliance is transitioning Foundation Solutions HV’s salary sacrifice fleet to e-Fleet, its management and reporting platform, which supports accurate mileage recording and compliance with servicing schedules.

Drivers are able to use the platform to order their next EV directly, checking specification, benefit-in-kind (BiK) and whole-life cost.