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Four in 10 drivers unaware of cabin air filters, eBay finds

35% of drivers said they have never checked or replaced their cabin filter, although some may have had the part replaced by a workshop.

Dylan Robertson

23 April 2026

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cabin air filters

Research conducted by eBay found that four in 10 drivers are not aware of cabin air filters, which some cars have to block dust, allergens and pollutants from entering the cabin.

35% of drivers said they have never checked or replaced their cabin filter, although some may have had the part replaced by a workshop as part of a service.

eBay recommended that cabin air filters should be changed at least once a year.

54% of respondents to eBay’s survey said that they were not confident that they could change the filter, despite the job taking around 10 minutes on most cars.

Younger people were more likely to have checked or changed their cabin air filter, with 24% of millennials having done so in the past six months, compared with 9% of baby boomers.

Abir Tewari, UK director of commercial operations, parts and accessories at eBay, said: “Cabin air filters are a good example of how small, often overlooked parts can have a noticeable impact on everyday driving.

“While many motorists understand what these filters do, few feel confident taking action or realising the consequences of leaving them unchanged.

“As we head into spring, we encourage drivers to check and replace their cabin air filter to improve comfort in the vehicle.”

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