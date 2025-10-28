Four in five drivers concerned about bright headlights, RAC finds

A Government-commissioned report into headlight glare is due to be released soon.

A study conducted by the RAC has found that four in five drivers (82%) are concerned about being dazzled by bright headlights.

Of the 38% of respondents to the RAC’s survey said that they were nervous about driving in the dark, 75% of those said that it was because of bright headlights.

A study conducted by the RAC earlier in the year found that 25% of drivers find vehicle headlights too bright and drive at night less as a result.

22% said they wish they could drive at night less, but have no choice.

Rod Dennis, senior policy officer at the RAC, said: “Unfortunately, for a lot of drivers the annual onset of darker evenings coincides with another unwelcome arrival – that of overly-bright headlights that they believe make driving more difficult due to dazzle and discomfort.

“While most of us have no choice other than to adapt to driving at night more often as the clocks go back, the fact headlight glare is the leading cause of nervousness underlines it’s a problem that needs tackling.

“At the same time, it’s important to remember that brighter headlights can give drivers a better view of the road ahead – so there’s a balance to be struck.

“We look forward to the publication of the Government’s report and hope that it helps explain why so many drivers report struggling to cope with dazzling headlights – whether that’s due to changes in technology, the fact more of us than ever are driving vehicles that sit higher on the road, or for some other reason.

“We also hope it comes with recommendations that lead to road users feeling safer behind the wheel at night.”

Those who were nervous about driving in the dark also said that spotting hazards is more difficult (63%), they cannot judge the speed of other vehicles as easily (41%) and that it is harder to judge the distances of other vehicles (33%).

23% said that they just feel less confident driving at night.

Denise Voon, clinical advisor at The College of Optometrists, said: “Patients are telling us more frequently that headlight glare from oncoming vehicles is affecting their ability to see clearly while driving, particularly at a time when brighter LED headlamps and larger SUV-type vehicles have become more common on the roads.

“We look forward to the findings from the Government’s headlight glare research project and hope this evidence enables the industry to find a solution that will reduce headlight glare and make driving at night safer for everyone.

“We also remind drivers to always wear their prescribed glasses or contact lens for driving, including at night, and we urge anyone experiencing issues with their vision while driving to contact their local optometrist for advice.”

Nicholas Lyes, director of policy and standards at IAM RoadSmart, said: “November often sees a spike in the number of collisions as reduced grip and visibility catches out the unprepared driver.

“Sadly, the impact of headlight glare is now also a worry for motorists, so much so the evidence suggests many are reducing their driving in the evenings.

“It’s a timely reminder to check headlight aim, ensure lenses are clean, and replace any faulty bulbs promptly and carefully.

“Drivers should also consider adjusting their speed and increasing stopping distances during darker hours to account for any limited visibility.”