Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/four-in-five-drivers-would-consider-professional-refreshers-aa-insurance/
More than one in five (22%) drivers said they would consider a professional driving refresher or driver-confidence lesson if a collision affected their confidence, according to research by AA Insurance.
Overall, almost four in five (79%) drivers would consider taking a professional refresher or driver-confidence lesson.
21% said there are no circumstances in which they would consider taking professional support to refresh their driving skills or boost their confidence behind the wheel.
More than a quarter (26%) of men said they would not consider taking a professional refresher or driver-confidence lesson in any of the circumstances listed, more than twice the 12% of women who said the same.
Mark Bowden, managing director at AA Insurance Services, said: “A collision can be an unsettling experience, and its impact isn’t always limited to damage to the vehicle.
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“Even after a relatively minor incident, drivers can find their confidence has taken a knock when they next get behind the wheel.
“This survey shows more than one in five drivers would consider professional help if a collision affected their confidence.
“That’s why the support Accident Assist provides doesn’t necessarily stop when the vehicle is being dealt with.
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“Gold and Platinum AA Insurance customers involved in a collision can be offered a two-hour Driver Confidence session with AA Driving School, helping them get back behind the wheel with additional support if they need it.”
Mark Born, head of training at AA Driving School, said: “Almost four in five drivers being open to a refresher lesson shows that learning doesn’t necessarily stop when you pass your test.
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“Roads, vehicles and the Highway Code change over time, while drivers can develop habits or simply find there are parts of driving they don’t encounter very often.
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“Driver Confidence sessions can be tailored to the individual, whether they want to brush up on particular skills, return to driving after some time away or simply feel more confident behind the wheel.”
Ian Stinchcombe, AA Driving School instructor, added: “I’ve taught drivers of all ages and levels of experience, and a refresher lesson isn’t about putting someone who has been driving for years through their test again.
“There are certain times when having an instructor alongside you can be particularly useful, such as after a collision has affected your confidence, if you haven’t driven for a while or as you get older and want some reassurance about your driving.
“People can understandably feel apprehensive at first, particularly if it’s been decades since they last had a driving instructor sitting next to them.
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“My job isn’t to catch them out or look for reasons to criticise.
“It’s to see how they drive, listen to what they want from the session and help them with the areas where they would benefit from some support.
“Sometimes the most valuable thing you can give an experienced driver isn’t a long list of things they’re doing wrong.
“It’s reassurance about what they’re already doing well, alongside a few things they can think about or improve.”