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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/four-in-five-drivers-would-consider-professional-refreshers-aa-insurance/

More than one in five (22%) drivers said they would consider a professional driving refresher or driver-confidence lesson if a collision affected their confidence, according to research by AA Insurance.

Overall, almost four in five (79%) drivers would consider taking a professional refresher or driver-confidence lesson.

21% said there are no circumstances in which they would consider taking professional support to refresh their driving skills or boost their confidence behind the wheel.

More than a quarter (26%) of men said they would not consider taking a professional refresher or driver-confidence lesson in any of the circumstances listed, more than twice the 12% of women who said the same.

Mark Bowden, managing director at AA Insurance Services, said: “A collision can be an unsettling experience, and its impact isn’t always limited to damage to the vehicle.

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“Even after a relatively minor incident, drivers can find their confidence has taken a knock when they next get behind the wheel.

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“This survey shows more than one in five drivers would consider professional help if a collision affected their confidence.

“That’s why the support Accident Assist provides doesn’t necessarily stop when the vehicle is being dealt with.