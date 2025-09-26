  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Four in five workshops now able to service EVs, SMMT finds

Most workshops are expecting to spend more on upskilling and retooling in the next year, focusing on EVs and ADAS.

Dylan Robertson

26 September 2025

, ,

SHARE

EVs workshops

A survey conducted by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has found that four in five workshops are now able to service electric vehicles (EVs).

It found that most workshops are expecting to spend more on upskilling and retooling in the next year, focusing on EVs and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which now feature in eight in ten new cars.

The SMMT said that more workshops are gaining EV capabilities, in preparation for EVs to account for 80% of all new car registrations by 2030.

In a statement, Mike Hawes, chief executive at the SMMT, said: “These developments reflect the aftermarket’s importance to the economy, contributing £17.1 billion to GDP, maintaining at least 339,000 jobs, and supporting the wider automotive ecosystem – keeping people and businesses moving with the latest, safest technology.

“Keeping up with rapid change on UK roads, however, requires huge investment in workshop equipment, skills and jobs, often by smaller and family-run businesses.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE