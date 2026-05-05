Fraikin renews fleet management deal with NHS Blood and Transplant

Anthony Bakes at NHS Blood and Transplant said: “Fraikin plays an important role in keeping our operations moving.”

Fraikin has renewed its longstanding fleet management partnership with NHS Blood and Transplant, securing a new multi-year agreement to manage a 333-vehicle fleet supporting critical healthcare services across the UK.

The contract builds on a relationship that began in 2002 and will see Fraikin continue to oversee a diverse fleet comprising emergency response vehicles, electric models, light commercial vehicles, minibuses and 7.5-tonne refrigerated trucks used to transport blood and blood-related products nationwide.

Anthony Bakes, head of operations logistics at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “Fraikin plays an important role in keeping our operations moving, and this renewed agreement reflects the confidence we have in its ability to support a fleet that is critical to patient care.

“Its understanding of our requirements allows us to maintain the highest standards of reliability across the country.

“As we continue to evolve and modernise our fleet, we know that reliable insight and practical guidance will be vital.

“Fraikin is also helping us prepare for the shift towards cleaner technologies and a more sustainable operation model, giving us the support we need to plan responsibly, while continuing to safeguard service continuity.”

The renewal followed a period of strong performance against key operational metrics, with Fraikin maintaining at least 98% vehicle availability and achieving a 99% first-fix rate for breakdowns.

Under the new agreement, Fraikin will provide ongoing maintenance and support through its mobile FleetCare network, delivering on-site and roadside servicing to minimise downtime.

A 24/7 support line will also be operated from its Coventry headquarters, alongside access to the FRAIKinVIEW online portal, which provides oversight of maintenance schedules, repairs and compliance documentation.

Fraikin will also support NHS Blood and Transplant in progressing its sustainability objectives, offering guidance on fleet electrification and data-driven insights to support the transition to lower-emission vehicles.

John Cunningham, chief operating officer at Fraikin, said: “Our relationship with NHS Blood and Transplant has given us a clear understanding of the responsibility that comes with supporting a fleet of this nature.

“Every vehicle plays a part in delivering essential services, and our priority is to provide the level of reliability, confidence and insight that keeps those services moving without interruption.”

Fraikin is an approved supplier under the Government Commercial Agency framework, providing fleet management services to a range of public sector organisations, including healthcare providers and local authorities.