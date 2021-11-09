Free2move reveals new signature: “Move with your time”
Reading Time: < 1 minute
THE Free2move brand has a new brand signature to better reflect its DNA, which is to “simplify mobility for all its customers”.
The brand’s evolution is a new step after five years of continuing growth reaffirming Free2Move’s values and commitment to embody a brand focused on its customers mobility needs:
- Fresh: embody the well-being
- Dynamic: permanently evolving and one-step ahead
This new take on brand identity embraces the concept of the Mobility Hub, highlighted by the circles in the Free2move logo. At the same time, giving a new dynamic to the brand, it clarifies the three customer universes by taking into account the changing mobility needs: the green is used to symbolise the growing importance of sustainable mobility and the transition to electric cars. It comes to enrich the already existing gradient representing both professional and private customers.
Philippe Brun, Director Global Marketing and of Communication, Free2move, said: “I am delighted to reveal this new identity and positioning for our brand. It reflects both who we are today and who we aspire to be tomorrow. Positive and optimistic, Free2move aims to embody a brand resolutely focused on the mobility of its customers. It is reaffirming its position as the leader in the digital transformation of the mobility sector, creating sustainable value for all.”
The new identity further reinforces the “Tech-Focused” and “User Centric” values embraced by Free2move and keeps its promise to simplify mobility for its customers.
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
