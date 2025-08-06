From buzzwords to authenticity: How the motor trade’s C-suite can close the comms gap

Four in every five (81%) communications professionals believe they are doing ‘a great job’ communicating with their internal and external audiences.

Even when it comes to communicating complex issues, three in every five (61%) claim they excel. That’s according to a piece I read in Corporate Affairs Unpacked recently.

So far, so good. The problem is that communication professionals have an inflated opinion of themselves. We know this because their audiences do not agree with the communications professionals’ analysis of their own performance.

Indeed, only two in every five members of the audience (39%) agree with the comms professionals. In other words, the majority of the target audiences doesn’t know what organisations are trying to say. Their messages aren’t breaking through.

What does this mean for leaders in the motor trade? After all, a gap like this is a red flag.

First, rather than ignoring comms or treating it like advertising’s poorer cousin, leaders need to address the disconnect. I’d suggest that they start by ditching the marketing speak and management consultancy jargon.

It’s time for CEOs in the motor trade to bin the buzzwords and speak plainly.

Customers and staff want human connection, not corporate platitudes. Leaders need to stop ‘boiling the ocean’, ‘circling back’ and ‘thinking outside the box’ – in fact, ‘going forward’ they should consign all that to the bin. The research backs this up: more than three quarters of those polled (77%) say corporate cliches are overused.

It sounds obvious, but when it comes to communications, audiences just want the C-suite to speak like real people because, well, they are real people. They’re not automatons. Not yet, anyway.

Second, display more empathy. Audiences want it. If leaders are delivering news that might be difficult to hear, they should acknowledge that at the outset. Employees would like to see a boss who is more human.

There’s a limit, of course. Nobody wants the leaders weeping or complaining about the stress of it all. Sorry, Rachel.

But there’s a balance to be struck. Think back to lockdown. CEOs were alive to the challenges faced by their employees. They were empathic. Many issued regular updates on the business. Some shared their personal stories. We caught glimpses of the boss’ home (nice, wasn’t it). And employment engagement rose.

CEOs really did lead. We may be back in the office three days a week, but audiences still want that authenticity. Your audience wants a face, not a logo.

Third, when appropriate, more than half (52%) of those polled said they like leaders to use humour and more than two in every five (44%) like unscripted or off-the-cuff briefings. I am quietly confident this is the secret of Trump’s appeal in the US – his off-the-cuff stand-up routines contrast with the usual polished but bland speeches read from a prompter.

Fourth, ensure marketing claims are backing up with facts. Without proof points, a cynical audience will simply say, ‘I’ll be the judge of that’. Too often, claims are backed up by other claims. Try to use real-life case studies to bring those messages to life.

Fifth, actively seek feedback to help close the perception gap. Leaders within the industry could proactively gather input through surveys, focus groups, or informal check-ins to understand what’s landing with audiences and what’s not. This feedback loop ensures communications evolve to meet audience needs, fostering trust and clarity.

Leaders might also consider listening to communications professionals when they try to advise organisations not to try passing off marketing copy as hard news. Ignoring feedback risks failing to bridge the gap in an industry where connection is paramount.

Industry leaders within the motor trade must seize research like this as a catalyst for change. The stark disconnect between what firms imagine they are delivering and what audiences are taking away from their content demands a strategic rethink.

Ditching jargon and embracing plain, empathetic language is essential. Audiences deserves to hear a human voice – not corporate noise.

The successes of lockdown comms, where authentic leadership boosted engagement, proves this approach can work – sustaining it in today’s hybrid workplace is non-negotiable.

Leaning into unscripted moments, and not being afraid to demonstrate a sense of humour, will help. And backing marketing claims with solid facts and real-life case studies will build trust and credibility.

By embedding authenticity, empathy, and evidence-based communication into their strategy, leaders can bridge the communications gap, strengthening relationships.

James Staunton is a director of B2B automotive PR firm bClear Communications