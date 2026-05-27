Fuel duty cut fails to shield fleets from rising pump prices, warns Venson

Ongoing geopolitical instability and rising oil prices leave fleets exposed to a “war fuel premium.”

Fleet operators continue to face rising fuel costs despite the Government extending the 5p fuel duty cut, according to Venson Automotive Solutions.

The fleet management specialist said ongoing geopolitical instability and rising oil prices linked to the conflict in Iran continued to drive volatility at the pumps, leaving fleets exposed to a “war fuel premium.”

Venson said UK drivers had collectively paid an additional £1.2bn for fuel compared with pre-conflict prices, despite recent Government measures aimed at easing costs.

The company advised fleet operators to focus on efficiency measures including economical driving, smarter route planning, telematics and proactive vehicle maintenance to help reduce fuel consumption.

According to Venson, measures such as regular servicing and maintaining correct tyre pressures could reduce fuel costs by between 5% and 10%, while telematics systems could deliver fuel savings of around 10% by helping drivers avoid congestion and take more efficient routes.

Simon Staton, client management director at Venson Automotive Solutions, said: “Incorporating simple driving habits can make a real difference.

“For instance, anticipating the road and road users as far ahead as possible contributes to smooth driving, helping avoid unnecessary acceleration and braking.

“Harsh acceleration significantly increases fuel consumption and accelerates tyre and engine wear and tear.

“It can also be linked to heavy braking, which also adds unnecessary wear and tear to brakes.”

Venson said some fleet operators were also reviewing vehicle efficiency and electrification strategies in response to fuel price pressures, although it cautioned that switching to more efficient vehicles alone would not automatically guarantee savings.

The company said vehicle suitability, charging infrastructure and total cost of ownership remained the key considerations for fleets evaluating electric vehicle adoption.

Staton added: “While we welcome the extension of the fuel duty cut, fuel price instability remains a huge issue for all fleets.

“With reports of fuel bills for medium sized hauliers increasing by £100k in two months it is easy to see how worrying the situation is for businesses.

“Whether operating a commercial fleet or company cars, these tips are just a flavour of the support that fleet operators need currently.

“Their fleet provider should be working hand in hand with them to look after their needs and respond with the appropriate advice.”