Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fuel-duty-relief-outweighs-ev-charging-support-by-13-to-one-analysis-finds/
The Government has committed more than £13 to Fuel Duty relief for every £1 allocated to reducing public electric vehicle (EV) charging costs in the Autumn Budget, according to analysis by New AutoMotive.
The independent transport research organisation found that extending Fuel Duty relief will cost the Exchequer £1.35bn across 2026-27 and 2027-28, compared with £100m committed over two years to making local public EV charging more affordable.
The Budget extended the existing 5p-per-litre Fuel Duty cut until July 2027, while maintaining VAT on public EV charging at 20%.
Meanwhile, the temporary 0% VAT rate on domestic electricity has been extended until July 2027, maintaining a difference in tax treatment between motorists charging at home and those relying on public infrastructure.
Tanya Sinclair, CEO at Electric Vehicles UK, said: “The Chancellor is throwing good money after bad. Instead of investing in a future where drivers are less exposed to volatile oil prices, he’s spending billions cushioning the cost of staying dependent on them.
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“Nobody wants motorists paying more at the pump, but there is a difference between protecting drivers today and helping them escape high fuel costs tomorrow.
“Keeping public charging VAT at 20% while extending fuel duty relief is a missed opportunity to make cleaner motoring fairer. The Government talks about making the switch to electric easier, but its tax policy tells a very different story.”
The Government’s £100m charging commitment is intended to reduce the cost of local, lower-powered public charging, with eligible drivers expected to save approximately £150 annually from spring 2027.
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A new taskforce will also investigate whether motorists could use their domestic electricity tariffs at local public chargers.
However, neither measure provides an immediate reduction in public charging VAT, while the funding does not directly address the costs associated with ultra-rapid charging infrastructure.
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Oliver Brighton, CFO at char.gy, said: “The Chancellor has found room to extend tax relief for petrol and diesel drivers, but not to fix the unfair tax treatment of public EV charging.
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“If you have a driveway, your electricity attracts 0% VAT for now. If you don’t, you’re charged 20% at a public charger. It’s the same electricity powering the same type of car.
“Why should where you park determine how much tax you pay? The Government has acknowledged the problem, but today’s Budget leaves that fundamental unfairness untouched.”
The announcement came ahead of the planned introduction of mileage-based Electric Vehicle Excise Duty in April 2028 and further increases to company car Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax rates.
Industry representatives warned that additional motoring costs, combined with the disparity between home and public charging taxation, could affect confidence in the transition to electric vehicles.
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Ginny Buckley, chief executive at Electrifying.com, said: “Imagine paying more tax on electricity simply because you don’t have a driveway. That’s effectively what millions of EV drivers are being asked to accept.
“The Chancellor has extended relief for petrol and diesel motorists while leaving public charging VAT at 20% and extending zero VAT on home electricity. The Prime Minister talks a lot about fairness, but it’s hard to see the fairness in that.
“We should be making electric cars an easy choice for ordinary families. Instead, we’ve got a confusing patchwork of promises, with the biggest savings still reserved for people who can plug in at home.
“Electrifying.com exists to make electric car ownership easy to understand. But even we’re struggling to make sense of the government’s approach. What chance does that give someone simply trying to work out whether they can afford to go electric?”