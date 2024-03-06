Reading Time: 5 minutes

THE industry largely welcomed the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s decision to extend the freeze on the proposed fuel duty increase, but there was little in the budget to boost the EV market.

Leasing Options said the freeze extension provides much-needed stability and respite for drivers who have been grappling with rising living costs and fuel prices. By maintaining the current fuel duty rates, the Chancellor has effectively alleviated some of the financial burdens on households and businesses alike.

For the motor industry, particularly car leasing, this decision brings about a sense of reassurance. The freeze extension fosters a more conducive environment for consumer confidence and spending in the automotive sector. As uncertainty looms over various economic fronts, including inflation and supply chain disruptions, this stability in fuel duty rates offers a degree of predictability for both consumers and businesses alike.

Mike Thompson, Chief Operating Officer at Leasing Options said: “The Chancellor’s decision aligns with our mission to support motorists and businesses in navigating the challenges of today’s economic landscape. The extension of the fuel duty freeze is a positive development for motorists, the motoring industry, and the broader economy.”

Matas Buzelis, car expert at vehicle history checking service carVertical, added: “Drivers will be relieved that the government isn’t going to add to the cost of filling up their car in the next 12 months, thanks to the retention of the 5p fuel duty cut. At a time when the price of many household items is still going up, motorists will be glad that the government continues to prioritise keeping driving affordable.

“Drivers are still waiting to find out when the government’s Pumpwatch scheme might launch. This would provide much-needed transparency over the price of fuel at pumps all over the country. By using the real-time data, motorists will be able to find the best deals local to them to make savings, while increased competition should bring prices down.”

However, James Taylor, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said the Spring Budget had not delivered the acceleration needed to stop the UK’s transition to electric vehicles from stalling.

He added: “If we are to meet the rightly ambitious targets laid out in the Government’s Zero Emission Vehicle mandate (80% of all cars sold to be electric by 2030) then there needs to be incentives for private car buyers to make the switch to electric as there are in the majority of European nations.

“Vauxhall will already offer its entire car and van line-up as electric by the end of this year and has a number of highly competitive offers available but we cannot drive demand alone. Whilst there are strong incentives for company car drivers to make the switch to electric – including for those choosing luxury vehicles – the private buyer who wants a more attainable small or family car receives nothing.

“Furthermore, if you can charge your electric vehicle at home with off-street parking then you will pay 5% VAT on your electricity. If you don’t have a driveway and rely on public chargers then you will pay 20% VAT on your electricity. We support the FairCharge campaign for a fairer taxation on charging.

“We would call on the Chancellor to urgently set up purchase incentives to stimulate the electric vehicle market and review the unfair taxation on public charging so that the UK isn’t left behind in the race to more sustainable motoring.”

James Lett, Technical Editor at Autodata, said that across the UK there’s a widening skills gap amongst car technicians not having the skills or tools to repair EVs. Without government support, garages and auto technicians are being left behind in the EV revolution.

He added: “The IMI predicts a shortfall of over 29,767 technicians in 2035, the same year the ban on new combustion engine vehicles being sold has been extended to. Like many in the industry, we had high hopes that the Spring Budget would recognise the need for critical investment and support.

“A million EVs are already on the road, but they can only be serviced or repaired by technicians with specialist training and tools. Neither of these are cheap nor do we see any government investment to change that. Not only are garages are losing money by turning down business, EV drivers can’t access the services they need to safely be on the road. It’s a catch-22 situation that cannot continue.

“The truth is clear, the EV revolution cannot happen if the backbone of the automotive industry keeps being forgotten about. Grant garages and technicians the support they desperately need.”

John Rawlings, Consumer Editor at Carwow, said: “While it is positive to see that the Chancellor has announced the fuel duty freeze will be extended for another 12 months, motorists were really hoping for more investment in the UK’s electric vehicle charging network and incentives to encourage private consumers to buy EVs.

“Carwow’s pre-budget poll showed that motorists want to make the switch – 38% are considering an EV for their next car – but the lack of charge points is a real issue. Polling last week revealed that ‘more EV charge points’ was top of motorists’ Spring Budget wish list – 59% said this would be their top priority vs 56% who said a fuel duty freeze – so this lack of action on this issue will do nothing to improve their confidence.

“Motorists need to trust that the transition to EVs is being supported by policymakers as they decide which car they’ll be choosing next, so today’s decision to focus on fuel duty over EV improvements is a real missed opportunity by the Chancellor.”

iVendi Chief Executive James Tew said that with the used car market in reasonably strong health and the latest figures showing that the new car market had its best February for 20 years, it’s probably unlikely that the government was ever going to provide any new forms of support for the sector, even if there are various voices asking for more help during the process of electrification.

He added: “Really, the bigger issue is the general state of the economy and there was little here to change the view that has developed over recent months. While the reduction in National Insurance might make a few people more likely to swap their car, the truth is that we appear to be in the middle of a long period when growth is flatlining, and general consumer and economic confidence is similarly, largely in check. Whether the general election later this year will start to change that situation and bring a degree of optimism is an unknown.”

Paul Burgess, Chief Executive, Startline Motor Finance, called the budget “overwhelmingly aimed at voters rather than businesses, with the general election only a matter of months away”.

He added: ” We carried out some research a couple of weeks ago that showed what motorists overwhelmingly want from the next government – whoever that turns out to be – is to resolve the pothole crisis and bring down fuel costs. The chancellor has maintained the longstanding fuel duty freeze and recent reduction, so there is an argument that they have at least listened a little, but whether any of this is sufficient to turn the political dial in their direction after a long period when polling has indicated that most voters feel it is time for a change, is very much open to question.”

