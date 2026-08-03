ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fuel-price-hits-highest-point-since-iran-war-rac/

Over the last weekend the fuel price for petrol and diesel surged above 160p and 180p respectively, according to RAC analysis.

These figures have reached a new high since the Iran war began at the end of February.

Simon Williams, head of policy at RAC, said: “Fuel prices continued to rise over the weekend with petrol climbing to a new Iran War high of 160.85p and diesel going back over 180p, something drivers haven’t seen since 9 June.

“Unleaded has now risen more than 10p a litre – 7% – since bottoming out at 150.59p on 6 July while diesel is up 16p (15.8p) a litre, or 10%, almost fully reversing June’s 16.6p reduction which was the biggest monthly drop on record.”

Williams added that wholesale fuel data showed that pump prices are set to stabilise over the next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “But the news for those who rely on diesel, including many businesses, is worrying as it looks set to carry on rising, possibly reaching 185p in the next week or so.”