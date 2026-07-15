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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fuel-prices-beginning-to-increase-again-rac-warns/

The RAC has warned that fuel prices are beginning to increase again, after weeks of decline were halted by a rising tensions in Iran.

The price of petrol has increased by 1.18p per litre since 6th July, while diesel prices have risen by 1.28p since 9th July.

On average, petrol is now priced at 151.77p per litre, while diesel averages 165.8p per litre.

Petrol prices saw an increase of 0.4p per litre over the past 24 hours alone, while diesel increased by 0.72p per litre over the same period.

Prices for petrol peaked on 28th May at 159.53p per litre, while diesel peaked on 15th April at 191.54p per litre.

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Simon Williams said: “The average price of a litre of petrol across the UK has already gone up by more than a penny since the jump in the cost of oil caused by fresh attacks between the US and Iran.

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“After falling to 150.59p on 6 July, unleaded has increased by 1.18p to 151.77p. Diesel prices have risen even faster – up 1.28p in under a week, climbing to 165.8p from 164.52p on 9 July.

“The speed with which prices have risen is concerning and will be a blow to drivers who were no doubt hoping the turbulent times at the pumps were finally over.