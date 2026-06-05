Fuel prices continue to fall, led by diesel – RAC

Petrol prices average 158.46p per litre today, down 1.07p from the Iran war peak on 28th May.

The RAC has found that fuel prices have continued to fall, with diesel down the most since its peak on 15th April.

Petrol prices average 158.46p per litre today, down 1.07p from the Iran war peak on 28th May.

Prices have fallen by 0.24p per litre since yesterday.

Diesel now averages 181.91p per litre, down 9.63p per litre from its Iran war peak and down 0.35p since yesterday.

The RAC found that a full tank of petrol for a family-sized car with a 55-litre tank costs £87.15, up £14.10 since the start of the war, while a diesel car of the same size would cost £100, up £21.74.