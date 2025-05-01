Fuel prices fall by 2p a litre in April

Fuel prices across the UK fell by 2p a litre in April, marking the second consecutive month of decreases at the pumps, according to data from RAC Fuel Watch.

Despite the reduction, the RAC suggested that motorists should be enjoying even lower fuel prices based on wholesale costs.

Petrol prices dropped from an average of 136.1p to 134.1p per litre, while diesel decreased from 142.6p to 140.6p.

However, with oil trading consistently below $70 throughout April, the RAC calculates that both fuels should be approximately 4p lower – around 130p for petrol and 136p for diesel.

For fleet operators, this potential undercharging means each vehicle could be costing £2 more per fill-up than necessary.

Simon Williams, head of policy at RAC, said: “On one hand it’s good news prices at the pumps fell for the second straight month, but on the other it’s disappointing that retailers didn’t drop their prices further considering how low oil and wholesale prices continue to be.

“Drivers right across the UK should really be benefitting from petrol being sold at an average of nearer to 130p and 136p for diesel.

“For now, only those in Northern Ireland are doing so.”

Williams added: “The data shows there’s still scope for prices to be reduced by around 4p a litre, so we call on major retailers to reward their customers with some further significant forecourt cuts soon.

“Some are already selling both fuels for very low prices at particular sites – we’d just like to see this happening more frequently around the country.

“For example, both Asda and Sainsbury’s are selling unleaded for under 125p a litre in Ipswich.”

For fleet managers seeking the lowest possible fuel costs, regional variations remain significant.

Drivers in Northern Ireland pay considerably less, with petrol averaging 128.8p and diesel at 133.7p – representing savings of 5.3p and 6.9p per litre respectively compared to UK averages.

The membership-only retailer Costco offers even lower rates, with unleaded averaging 125p and diesel at 131p across its 20 UK sites.