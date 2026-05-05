Fuel prices fluctuate in April as RAC warns of potential May increases

By 1st May, prices had fallen slightly, with petrol down to 157.01p per litre.

Fuel prices experienced a mixed trend in April, with sharp increases in the first half of the month followed by a slight easing towards the end, according to the latest data.

Petrol rose to an average of 158.31p per litre by 15th April, up 25.5p (19.2%) since 28th February, while diesel climbed to 191.54p per litre, an increase of 49.2p (34.5%) over the same period.

However, by 1st May, prices had fallen slightly, with petrol down to 157.01p per litre and diesel to 188.41p.

As of 5th May, petrol edged up marginally to 157.21p, while diesel continued to ease to 188.26p.

Simon Williams, head of policy at the RAC, said: “April proved to be a month of two halves for fuel prices. The first half saw pump prices climb ever higher, with petrol rising nearly 5p to an average of 158.31p on 15 April and diesel by more than 7p to 191.54p.

“But more positively for drivers, the second half of the month saw them drop back slightly with petrol coming down over a penny and diesel 3p by the end of April.

“Interestingly, we note that prices in Northern Ireland reduced more quickly compared to the UK averages, with unleaded coming down by almost 4p and diesel by nearly 10p a litre.

“The outlook for the first couple of weeks of May, however, is more ominous.

“Wholesale petrol and diesel prices jumped by around 5p a litre last week, and are now at their highest since the war began.

“This hasn’t yet been reflected at the pumps – petrol is up by just a fraction of a penny so far this month, and diesel has continued to slowly drift downwards.

“But if oil prices, and in turn wholesale fuel prices, remain at elevated levels over the coming weeks then future price rises at forecourts is all but inevitable.

“We urge drivers to continue to shop around for fuel and make good use of free apps such as myRAC to ensure they never pay any more than they need to when they fill up.”

The data indicates that while retail fuel prices have stabilised in early May, sustained increases in wholesale costs could place upward pressure on pump prices in the coming weeks.