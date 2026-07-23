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Cost Efficiency

Fuel prices “shooting up,” warns RAC

Diesel prices have risen by 5% in two weeks, while petrol prices have risen by 3%.

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The RAC has warned that fuel prices are “shooting up” due to the price of oil remaining above $90 per barrel.

Diesel prices have risen by 5% in two weeks, while petrol prices have risen by 3%.

As of today, fuel prices average 155.57p per litre and 172,14p per litre for petrol and diesel respectively.

The price of diesel has risen by 1.16p per litre since yesterday, while petrol prices rose by 0.71p per litre.

Prices are still down from the highs seen during the Iran war.

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Petrol peaked on 28th May at 159.53p per litre, while diesel peaked on 15th April at 191.54p per litre.

Simon Williams, head of policy at the RAC, said: “Fuel prices are shooting up like a rocket on the back of oil being above $90 for the last days.

“The average price of diesel has gone up almost 8p (7.62p), or 5%, to 172.14p a litre in the last fortnight while petrol has risen by 5p in two and a half weeks to 155.57p, a 3% increase. 

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“All the cuts of the last few months are sadly being reversed, with the price of unleaded now heading back up towards 160p and diesel to a shocking 180p.

“If petrol was to climb to 160p, it would surpass its Iran war high of 159.53p, seen on 28 May. Unless the renewed conflict is brought to an abrupt end soon, it’s looking like UK drivers are going to suffer some stinging summertime pump prices.”

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