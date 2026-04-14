Fuel prices stop rising, RAC predicts decrease soon

Pump prices rose for 43 consecutive days following the first bombings in Iran.

The RAC has found that fuel prices have stopped rising as of today, and has said that it expects prices to begin to decline.

Pump prices rose for 43 consecutive days following the first bombings in Iran.

The price of petrol now stands at 158.3p per litre on average, while diesel averages 191.54p per litre.

Simon Williams, head of policy at the RAC, said: “Pump prices appear to have finally stopped rising after 43 days of increases which saw petrol go up 25.5p to 158.3p and diesel 49p to 191.54p.

“Wholesale fuel costs are now significantly lower than they were at the start of the month, so forecourt prices should begin to come down.

“As things stand, we’d expect petrol and diesel to drop by several pence a litre in the next week or so.

“It will be very interesting to see if this plays out as the data indicates. We hope it does as drivers could do with some relief at the pumps with a tank of petrol for a family car now costing £87 and the diesel equivalent £105 – £14 and £27 more than they did at the start of the conflict.”