  
bm poppy
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
bm poppy
Subscribe

Fuuse launches home charging reimbursement solution for fleets

It works by linking the driver’s home charger, energy account and vehicle, utilising real-time data from suppliers to calculate exact session reimbursement.

Dylan Robertson

3 November 2025

, , , ,

SHARE

Fuuse home reimbursement

Fuuse has launched an automated home electric vehicle (EV) charging reimbursement solution for return-to-home fleets.

It works by linking the driver’s home charger, energy account and vehicle, utilising real-time data from suppliers to calculate exact session reimbursement.

Energy costs are directly reimbursed to drivers’ energy accounts, eliminating the risk of late or incorrect payments.

The solution was designed to eliminate manual processes, ensure accuracy and boost productivity.

VAT-compliant invoices are provided, while fraudulent charging is avoided through trackable charge sessions.

The home charging reimbursement solution integrates with existing Fuuse fleet solutions, which also cover workplace and public EV charging.

Michael Gibson, CEO at Fuuse, said: “At Fuuse, we’re focused on making EV charging and associated processes better for returning home EV fleets.

“Simplifying and automating driver home reimbursement supports this mission.

“Our public and workplace charging solutions for fleets are well established and offer essential benefits – home reimbursement completes the picture, making home charging a more feasible, straightforward option for fleets.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE