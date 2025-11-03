Fuuse launches home charging reimbursement solution for fleets

It works by linking the driver’s home charger, energy account and vehicle, utilising real-time data from suppliers to calculate exact session reimbursement.

Fuuse has launched an automated home electric vehicle (EV) charging reimbursement solution for return-to-home fleets.

Energy costs are directly reimbursed to drivers’ energy accounts, eliminating the risk of late or incorrect payments.

The solution was designed to eliminate manual processes, ensure accuracy and boost productivity.

VAT-compliant invoices are provided, while fraudulent charging is avoided through trackable charge sessions.

The home charging reimbursement solution integrates with existing Fuuse fleet solutions, which also cover workplace and public EV charging.

Michael Gibson, CEO at Fuuse, said: “At Fuuse, we’re focused on making EV charging and associated processes better for returning home EV fleets.

“Simplifying and automating driver home reimbursement supports this mission.

“Our public and workplace charging solutions for fleets are well established and offer essential benefits – home reimbursement completes the picture, making home charging a more feasible, straightforward option for fleets.”