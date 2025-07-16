GAC to enter UK market through new EV joint venture with Jameel Motors

Jameel Motors has entered into a joint venture with Chinese carmaker GAC to distribute its electric vehicles in the UK, expanding its presence in the market and introducing GAC’s AION models to British consumers from early 2026.

The agreement marks GAC’s first entry into the UK passenger vehicle segment and will initially include the AION V, a C-segment SUV, and the AION UT, a B-segment hatchback.

Both models will be offered through selected retail partners, with deliveries expected by the end of Q1 2026, pending regulatory and antitrust approvals.

The UK partnership builds on Jameel Motors’ existing operations in the country, where it already distributes Farizon Auto, a commercial electric vehicle brand.

This will be its first passenger vehicle brand in the UK. The move comes as battery electric vehicles accounted for 21.8% of new car sales as of May 2025, according to SMMT figures.

Jasmmine Wong, chief executive officer of Jameel Motors, said: “The joint venture with GAC represents a shared vision, and an exciting opportunity to meet the UK’s growing demand for smarter, cleaner passenger vehicles.

“Led by customer preference and guided by our expertise, we’re committed to staying ahead of trends and delivering first-class solutions that are both innovative and sustainable.”

Wayne Wei, president of GAC International, added: “GAC’s entry into the UK marks a crucial step in its internationalisation strategy.

“As we set foot in this dynamic market, GAC is committed to bringing industry-leading products and first-class services to UK consumers.”

GAC is one of China’s largest automotive manufacturers. In 2024 it recorded more than 100,000 overseas sales of its self-branded vehicles, a 92.3% year-on-year increase.

The UK venture follows Jameel Motors’ successful bid to distribute GAC vehicles in Poland earlier this year.