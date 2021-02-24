Reading Time: < 1 minute

FLEET Operations has appointed Mark Gallagher as Business Development Manager to support the company’s ambitious growth plans.

Bringing more than 20 years’ experience in the fleet industry, Gallagher previously spearheaded and developed award-winning solutions to aid businesses in making the transition to electrification.

In his new role, Gallagher will explore new opportunities to accelerate the growth of Fleet Operations’ client base. The company is an independent provider of outsourced fleet management and mobility services,

He said: “As the fleet industry readies itself for recovery in the wake of the pandemic, companies will be looking at how they can best reduce costs and drive greater levels of efficiency. Having spent many years involved with both leasing and fleet management, I aim to utilise my career expertise to propel the business forward.”

Fleet Operations’ outsourced fleet management services include strategic consultancy, multi-bid leasing, pay as you go maintenance, dedicated hire provision, EV transition as well as supply chain management, policy creation and risk management.