Gateway2Lease appoints Chris Mobley to manage ECS partnership

Gateway2Lease has been sourcing EVs and providing the credit management facility for salary sacrifice specialist The Electric Car Scheme since 2022.

Car and van leasing broker Gateway2Lease appointed Chris Mobley (pictured), head of sales operations, to drive salary sacrifice volumes with its partner The Electric Car Scheme.

Mobley will report to Gateway2Lease’s sales director Matthew Axford, who is responsible for the brokerage’s sales channels covering both business contract hire (BCH) and personal contract hire (PCH) products.

Mobley was head of business development at Drivespeed Leasing where he acted as the conduit between funders and the brokerage, as well as managing development in the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) space.

Prior to Drivespeed Leasing, Mobley spent over 20 years with Lex Autolease, where he held several senior roles, including head of SME customer relationships, developing expertise in customer management, operational leadership, and commercial delivery.

Further uptake is expected in the next year due to the introduction of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) to the scheme, alongside the ongoing appeal of low benefit-in-kind tax rates on full electric cars.

Mobley’s role was designed to strengthen the operational support Gateway2Lease provides to The Electric Car Scheme and to lead credit line management across the business.

Kelly Marshall, managing director of Gateway2Lease, said: “We are delighted to welcome Chris into this new senior management role, which represents a significant step forward in enhancing the quality, scale, and efficiency of our sales and operational performance.

“Chris will play a critical role in supporting our joint growth plan for salary sacrifice EV leasing, ensuring that our operational and credit management functions evolve with the growing scale and opportunity in this market.”

He joins Gateway2Lease from Agility Fleet, where he was commercial manager.

Mobley said: “The broker environment is brilliant to be in – it’s so fast-paced and varied – and Gateway2Lease is a leading broker that I’ve always aspired to work for.

“We’re at a pivotal point now where we believe we can move with The Electric Car Scheme to achieve the numbers together, and that’s really exciting.”

The appointment of Mobley followed that of financial controller Ashley Floyd and procurement director Felice Di Cello, as Gateway2Lease aims to strengthen the management expertise within the business.

During 2025, Gateway2Lease has seen sales volumes increase by 33% when combining its direct leases and partnership channels.

Its sales volumes are projected to grow by a further 30% in 2026. This objective will be supported by technology enhancements that are designed to increase capacity.