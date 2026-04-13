Gateway2Lease appoints sales manager to grow fleet channel

Stuart Conway has been selected for the role.

Gateway2Lease has appointed a sales manager as it aims to grow its presence in the fleet and business channel following strong sales.

Stuart Conway (pictured, left) has been selected for the role.

Prior to joining Gateway2Lease, Conway previously worked at Radius Vehicle Solutions and Total Motion, where he grew each firm’s presence in the business contract hire (BCH) and fleet markets.

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He also held retail roles at Mercedes-Benz Loughborough and Evans Halshaw Leicester.

Conway said: “It’s brilliant to be back at a family-owned business, which has a completely different feel to a corporate.

“Everyone is on the same path and there are a lot of long-standing team members who have made me feel really welcome.

“I’m looking forward to using my previous experience across both car and commercial vehicle leasing to grow the SME channel and really strengthen the existing proposition to fleets.

“The focus initially is on building a specialist team around me, closely supporting our existing customers first and then creating new opportunities by working closely with others across the business, particularly with our partnership team, creating a more joined-up approach.”

Gateway2Lease reported that it saw 40% year-on-year sales growth in February.

In addition to Conway, it has appointed Aditya Mankame (pictured, right) as a sales executive, who joins from Listers Volkswagen Worcester and Hannah Carver (pictured, centre), who has been appointed as a leasing specialist and joins from Listers Group.

Louise Cotterill has been selected as credit administrator, Samantha Drabble has been made a customer service executive and Bethany Gresswell joins as a pricing executive.

Kelly Marshall, managing director at Gateway2Lease, said: “Our business is enjoying a period of sustained growth and it’s essential that we continue to expand and strengthen our teams to support rising demand for our services, and to set ourselves up for further success.

“We will soon be appointing a sales director to our leadership team who can enable the next stage of our growth.”