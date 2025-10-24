Geely Auto makes UK debut, adds EX5 EV Grant

The grant will last until the end of 2025, and a discount funded by Geely Auto UK will apply to the recommended on-the-road price.

Geely Auto has officially launched in the UK market with its first car, the Geely EX5, with the addition of a Geely EV Grant.

The amount of the Geely EV Grant varies depending on the trim, with the Geely EX5 SE benefitting from £2,300, the Geely EX5 Pro £3,200, and the top-spec Geely EX5 Max £3,750.

Geely Auto UK introduced itself to UK audiences through a ‘soft-launch’ phase over recent months, including displays in shopping centres and at automotive events.

Available to order now, and with a starting price of just £31,990 OTR for the SE version, the first customer deliveries of the Geely EX5 are expected before the end of this year.

The Geely EX5 is a five-seat, compact SUV that is designed for families, combining technology, space, and advanced safety, underpinned by a future-focused approach to electric mobility.

Geely is also providing an eight-year or 125,000-mile warranty applicable to both vehicle and battery.

The Geely EX5 has a range of up to 267 miles (WLTP), 160kW DC fast charging that delivers 30% to 80% in 20 minutes, and standard features including a heat pump, active grille vanes, and driver-selectable regenerative braking.

There are three drive modes, delivered by 160kW of power and 320Nm of torque, which result in a 0-62mph time of under seven seconds.

The vehicle features heated and ventilated front massage seats, 33 storage spaces, and Geely Auto’s exclusive Fly-Me 16-speaker audio system as standard.

There is a 15.4-inch central touchscreen with 2.5k ultra high definition, a 10.2-inch driver display above the steering wheel, and a head-up display showing key information to keep eyes on the road.

In the Geely EX5’s digital systems, global compute platform Arm provides the processor technology powering the car’s operating architecture.

Operations begin immediately through a wholesale model, backed by a customer-focused retail and aftersales network of 25 franchised dealer showrooms across the country – with names such as Sytner, Stoneacre, Greenhous, Hendy, and the John Clark Motor Group signed up.

Further dealerships are already in development, with a target of 50 nationwide before the end of the year, and 100 by the end of 2026, to ensure nationwide coverage as demand grows.

As part of the launch, Geely Auto UK partnered with Andersen EV to provide every Geely EX5 customer with a reduced-cost home wallbox.

Alternatively, customers can opt for £500 of public charging credit through Octopus Electroverse, to give access to more than one million charge points across the UK and Europe.

The brand joined The Motor Ombudsman to ensure accredited service and consumer confidence.

Finance and leasing are supported by CA Auto Finance UK, and Octopus Energy delivers charging and tariff support for home and public use.

Geely Auto is also launching a partnership with Green Flag, which will provide 24/7 roadside assistance, and Cord Power Technologies will deliver home charging solutions.

Michael Yang, general manager of Geely Auto UK, said: “The response has been hugely positive and gives us great confidence, as we have had over 1,000 expressions of interest and almost 100 customer reservations secured ahead of the official launch.

“We have strong ambitions for the UK market and over the next three years, we’ll introduce around ten new models, expanding across multiple segments to deliver technologically focused, safe, smart and attainable electric mobility.

“Geely Auto has come to the UK not just to sell cars, but to provide superior new energy mobility solutions. Our goal is to address user pain points with a comprehensive NEV ownership ecosystem, making purchasing effortless and usage enjoyable, thereby accelerating the adoption of new energy vehicles.”

Geely’s parent company, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, owns or has stakes in Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, smart, Proton, and Zeekr, to give the brand group reach across global design, safety, and innovation.