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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/geely-confirms-two-battery-sizes-105-mile-ev-range-on-monjaro-phev/

Geely has confirmed that it will offer two battery sizes on the Monjaro EM-i plug-in hybrid (PHEV), with the larger of the two allowing for an electric range of up to 105 miles.

30.7kWh battery models have 85 miles of electric range and front wheel drive, while 40.1kWh models gain all wheel drive and the longer range.

The smaller battery will be offered on Pro and Max models, which offer a total output of 251PS, and a combined range of 706 miles.

40.1kWh models have 323PS, and are available across Ultra and Hyper trims, with a combined range of 689 miles.

Cars with the larger battery can accelerate to 62mph in 5.86 seconds, while Hyper models gain adaptive suspension, which Geely said improves ride smoothness by 33%.

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Both models can DC fast charge, with speeds of up to 90kW on 30.7kWh models, or 120kW on 40.1kWh models.

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In optimal conditions, both models can be charged from 30% to 80% in 16 minutes.

Geely Technology Europe refined the Monjaro over more than 7,200 hours of development, improving ride quality, handling, and driver confidence.