Geely EX2 to start from £20,990, up to 214 miles of range
It is the best-selling car in China, where it is sold as the Geely Xingyuan.
Geely has announced that the EX2 electric vehicle (EV) will start at £20,990 in the UK, with up to 214 miles of range on offer.
It is the best-selling car in China, where it is sold as the Geely Xingyuan.
All models are rear wheel drive, with three trim levels on offer.
The entry-level EX2 Pro has a 35kWh battery, with an 82PS electric motor, allowing for 155 miles of range.
Standard equipment includes electrically adjustable front seats, a 14.6-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry and start, an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster and vehicle-to-load (V2L).
The £23,490 EX2 Max has a larger 47kWh battery and a 116PS electric motor, with 214 miles of range.
At the top of the range is the £25,490 EX2 Ultra, adding two-tone paint, a 360-degree camera, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, an electric tailgate and an upgraded six-speaker sound system.
A white interior can be specified on the Ultra for an additional £200.