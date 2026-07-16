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EV & Sustainability

Geely EX2 to start from £20,990, up to 214 miles of range

It is the best-selling car in China, where it is sold as the Geely Xingyuan.

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Geely EX2
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Geely has announced that the EX2 electric vehicle (EV) will start at £20,990 in the UK, with up to 214 miles of range on offer.

It is the best-selling car in China, where it is sold as the Geely Xingyuan.

All models are rear wheel drive, with three trim levels on offer.

The entry-level EX2 Pro has a 35kWh battery, with an 82PS electric motor, allowing for 155 miles of range.

Standard equipment includes electrically adjustable front seats, a 14.6-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry and start, an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster and vehicle-to-load (V2L).

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The £23,490 EX2 Max has a larger 47kWh battery and a 116PS electric motor, with 214 miles of range.

At the top of the range is the £25,490 EX2 Ultra, adding two-tone paint, a 360-degree camera, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, an electric tailgate and an upgraded six-speaker sound system.

A white interior can be specified on the Ultra for an additional £200.

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Available exterior colours are Moon White, Comet Grey, Star Silver, Nebula Beige, Aurora Green and Jupiter Pink.

Michael Yang, general manager at Geely Auto UK, said: “The Geely EX2 represents an important step in our mission to make intelligent electric mobility accessible to more customers across the UK.

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“By combining a practical electric platform, advanced technologies to support safety, sophisticated connectivity and attractive pricing, we believe the Geely EX2 delivers a compelling proposition in one of the UK’s most important vehicle segments.

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“We have carefully developed a straightforward three trim level structure that gives customers exceptional value whichever version they choose.

“Whether it’s the affordability of the Pro model, the extended range of the Max or the premium features of the Ultra, the Geely EX2 demonstrates our commitment to delivering advanced technology and high-quality products at accessible price points.”

It joins the larger EX5 EV and the Starray plug-in hybrid (PHEV), becoming the third car in Geely’s UK range.

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