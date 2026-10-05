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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/geely-monjaro-em-i-to-make-european-debut-at-paris-motor-show/

The Geely Monjaro EM-i will make its European debut at the Paris Motor Show later in October.

The Monjaro is a D-segment plug-in hybrid (PHEV) SUV, rivalling the Kia Sorento PHEV, Chery TIGGO 8 CSH, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, and Volkswagen Tayron eHybrid.

It will be displayed alongside the EX2, EX5, and Starray EM-i on Geely’s stand at the Paris Motor Show, which will take place between 12th and 18th October.

Geely said the Monjaro name was inspired by Mount Kilimanjaro, as it said Africa’s tallest mountain reflects grandeur, purity, strength and restraint.

Michael Yang, managing director at Geely Auto UK, said: “With the Monjaro EM-i making its European debut at the Paris Motor Show next week, Geely Auto will use the show to demonstrate not only where the brand is today, but where it is heading next: towards a new era of intelligent, electrified and globally connected mobility.

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“We are entering an exciting new chapter for Geely Auto, combining distinctive design, intelligent technology and electrified powertrains with a clear ambition to offer customers more choice.”