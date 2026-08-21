Geely reveals Monjaro hybrid SUV as Chery TIGGO 8 rival
UK sales are yet to be confirmed, though Geely said the Monjaro will target global markets.
Geely has revealed the Monjaro EM-i, a D-segment plug-in hybrid (PHEV) SUV, intended to rival the Chery TIGGO 8, Toyota RAV4 and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.
UK sales are yet to be confirmed, though Geely said the Monjaro will target global markets.
It is Geely’s first export model to feature e-AWD, which adds a rear-mounted electric motor to enable all wheel drive, as opposed to a transfer case and driveshaft.
Sales will begin in late August in Egypt, before expanding to other markets.
In the Geely range, it will sit above the Starray EM-i, which competes in the C-segment.
The Monjaro introduces the GEEA 3.0 electronic architecture, the Xingrui large language model (LLM), and the Flyme Auto infotainment system.
It was named after Mount Kilimanjaro, the tallest mountain in Africa.