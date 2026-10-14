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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/geely-reveals-project-ko11-suv-ahead-of-2027-european-launch/

Geely has revealed the Project KO11 all-terrain SUV at the Paris Motor Show, ahead of the car’s launch in Europe in late 2027.

Project KO11 is a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) SUV that will sit above the Monjaro in Geely’s range.

Geely said the car was engineered for demanding terrain, with advanced suspension technology and off-road driving modes, along with “unmistakeably futuristic” in-car technology.

The car’s final name will be announced closer to market launch, while exact specification figures have yet to be announced.

At the Paris Motor Show, the Geely Monjaro EM-i made its European debut

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It is a D-segment PHEV SUV, rivalling the Chery TIGGO 8, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, and Volkswagen Tayron eHybrid.