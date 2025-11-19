  
business motoring blue
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
business motoring blue
Subscribe

GEM calls for year-round commitment to vehicle safety beyond Road Safety Week

GEM Motoring Assist says basic maintenance and regular safety checks are vital to ensuring modern vehicle safety systems work as intended.

Ryan Fowler

19 November 2025

, ,

SHARE

AdobeStock 286416705

GEM Motoring Assist has used Road Safety Week to highlight the importance of driving safe, well-maintained vehicles, urging motorists to take the campaign’s message forward throughout the year.

The organisation joined thousands of supporters in promoting this year’s theme, “Safe vehicles save lives”, and said modern cars are equipped with a wide range of safety technologies that rely on proper maintenance to perform effectively.

GEM said systems such as automated emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance and electronic stability control can help prevent collisions and reduce the severity of injuries if a crash does occur.

However, the organisation warned that routine safety checks remain essential, as neglecting basic maintenance can stop these features from working correctly.

Figures cited by GEM indicate that defective brakes are linked to around 750 casualties each year, while more than 150 people are killed or seriously injured annually in incidents involving defective tyres.

James Luckhurst, GEM’s head of road safety, said: “Every journey needs to start with ensuring your vehicle is as safe as possible.

“Carrying out regular checks and making safety part of your routine means we are playing our part for road safety and potentially saving lives, not just in Road Safey Week but every week.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE