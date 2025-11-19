GEM calls for year-round commitment to vehicle safety beyond Road Safety Week

GEM Motoring Assist says basic maintenance and regular safety checks are vital to ensuring modern vehicle safety systems work as intended.

GEM Motoring Assist has used Road Safety Week to highlight the importance of driving safe, well-maintained vehicles, urging motorists to take the campaign’s message forward throughout the year.

The organisation joined thousands of supporters in promoting this year’s theme, “Safe vehicles save lives”, and said modern cars are equipped with a wide range of safety technologies that rely on proper maintenance to perform effectively.

GEM said systems such as automated emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance and electronic stability control can help prevent collisions and reduce the severity of injuries if a crash does occur.

However, the organisation warned that routine safety checks remain essential, as neglecting basic maintenance can stop these features from working correctly.

Figures cited by GEM indicate that defective brakes are linked to around 750 casualties each year, while more than 150 people are killed or seriously injured annually in incidents involving defective tyres.

James Luckhurst, GEM’s head of road safety, said: “Every journey needs to start with ensuring your vehicle is as safe as possible.

“Carrying out regular checks and making safety part of your routine means we are playing our part for road safety and potentially saving lives, not just in Road Safey Week but every week.”