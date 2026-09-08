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Cost Efficiency

GEM urges smoother driving to cut fuel costs

GEM estimated that reducing fuel use by 10% could save around £145 annually.

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GEM urges smoother driving to cut fuel costs
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GEM Motoring Assist has urged drivers to adopt smoother driving habits, which it says could save more than £200 a year in fuel while also reducing collision risks.

The breakdown and road-safety organisation said drivers can reduce fuel consumption by anticipating conditions ahead, maintaining steady speeds, leaving sufficient space and avoiding sharp acceleration and heavy braking.

For someone driving 8,000 miles a year in a typical 40mpg petrol car, GEM estimated that reducing fuel use by 10% could save around £145 annually at current prices. A 15% reduction could deliver savings of more than £200.

GEM said the same driving behaviours could also improve road safety by giving motorists more time and space to respond to developing hazards.

In 2025, 29,918 people were killed or seriously injured in reported collisions on Great Britain’s roads, up 4% on the previous year.

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James Luckhurst, head of road safety at GEM Motoring Assist, said: “Fuel prices are unlikely to offer drivers much relief in the near future, but there is a practical action everyone can take today: drive more smoothly.

“Ease away from traffic lights, anticipate what is happening well ahead and give the vehicle in front a proper gap.

“You will brake less, accelerate less and use less fuel. Just as important, you will have more time to spot a developing hazard and avoid a last-second reaction.

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“Good eco-driving is not about crawling along or holding other people up. It is about being calm, observant and in control.

“Those are qualities that save money – and can save lives.”

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GEM also recommended checking tyre pressures, removing unnecessary weight, planning journeys ahead, maintaining a safe following distance and using the highest suitable gear without labouring the engine.

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Drivers should also avoid unnecessary idling and aim for smooth, progressive steering, acceleration and braking.

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