GEM welcomes changes to driver eyesight regulations

Road safety and breakdown organisation GEM Motoring Assist welcomes the prospect of changes to current driver eyesight regulations.

GEM campaigned for reforms to these rules, and described recent proposals for compulsory eyesight tests as “long overdue.”

However, the road safety organisation believes all drivers should be tested, not just those aged 70 or over.

GEM is also urging the Government to implement an ambitious, first-rate communications strategy alongside any legislative change.

James Luckhurst, head of road safety at GEM, said: “Regular eyesight tests would help protect all road users by identifying visual impairments that could compromise safe driving.

“For too long we have relied on self-reporting of eyesight problems, and we welcome the prospect of this welcome shift toward proactive safety enforcement.

“Too many people – and not just those aged 70 or over – are driving with defective eyesight that has deteriorated to a dangerous level.

“To reduce this risk, we want all licence holders to undergo a professional eye examination every two years as a matter of individual responsibility and public safety.

“We believe that reform to driver eyesight rules shows a commitment to making the roads safer for everyone and has nothing to do with unfairly targeting people because of their age, or seeking to restrict anyone’s freedom.

“Mandatory eye tests are essential for everyone’s safety.

“Let’s also ensure that details of these updates reach road users who don’t currently see road safety as relevant to them and bring the public on board to help change minds and behaviours which ultimately save lives.

“We need to ensure the communication mistakes made at the introduction of the Highway Code ‘hierarchy of road users’ in 2022 are not repeated.”