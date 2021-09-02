Reading Time: 2 minutes

VAUXHALL’S all-new Astra will be available for the first time as battery electric Astra-e.

Plug-in hybrid and highly efficient petrol and diesel versions of the All-New Astra go on sale next month, with the Astra-e following in early 2023. A Sport Tourer version of All-New Astra will follow the hatchback in late 2022.

Versions with highly efficient petrol and diesel engines in combination with friction-optimised six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmissions will also be available to order from next month.

The power range extends from 110PS to 225PS system output – so superior driving performance is guaranteed. Vauxhall combines driving fun with top efficiency and responsible motoring in the next generation of its compact class bestseller.

The All-New Astra will be available as a fully-electric model from 2023. And will join the Vauxhall all-electric line-up alongside Corsa-e, Mokka-e, Combo-e Life and Vivaro-e Life, as well as an already fully-electric light commercial vehicle line-up of Combo-e, Vivaro-e and Movano-e. Vauxhall’s line-up will be electrified across the line-up by 2024 and solely fully-electric from 2028 – years ahead of the UK Government’s deadline.

The top-of-the-line hybrid offers system output of 225PS and maximum torque of a powerful 360Nm (fuel consumption WLTP1: 201.8mpg-256.8mpg, 31-24 g/km CO2; both combined). Powerful performance is ensured by the exemplary interaction between the combustion engine and the electric motor. The 1.6-litre four-cylinder produces 180PS. The electric motor contributes up to 110PS. Power is sent to the front axle via a comfortable eight-speed automatic transmission.

Alternatively, a Plug-in Hybrid version with 180PS system output will also be available. The maximum torque here is also a powerful 360Nm (fuel consumption WLTP1: 201.8mpg-256.8mpg, 31-24 g/km CO2; both combined). In this case, the petrol engine contributes 150PS. Both plug-in hybrid vehicles offer a lot of driving fun: they feature sports car-like acceleration from zero to 62mph in 7.7 and 7.9 seconds, respectively, and reach a top speed of up to 146mph and 140mph (electronically controlled).

For emissions-free city driving, the electric mode can simply be selected. Then, thanks to its 12.4kWh battery, the new Astra Hybrid drives up to around 35 miles (WLTP1) purely electrically.



At the same time, customers can choose the type of drive they want, depending on their requirements and individual preferences. The Astra’s combustion engine portfolio are characterised by high economy and low fuel consumption.

The 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol direct injection engine with six-speed manual gearbox delivers 110PS (fuel consumption WLTP1: combined 52.3mpg, 125-123 g/km CO2). In addition, the petrol engine is also available with 130PS – with a six-speed manual gearbox (fuel consumption WLTP1: combined 51.4mpg-52.3mpg, 127-122 g/km CO2) or with eight-speed automatic transmission (fuel consumption WLTP1: combined 49.6mpg-51.4mpg], 131-125 g/km CO2). The petrol engine delivers its maximum torque of 230Nm from 1,750 rpm.

The 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel with 130PS delivers 300Nm maximum torque from 1,750rpm and is available with a six-speed manual gearbox (fuel consumption WLTP1: combined 62.8mpg-64.3mpg, 117-113 g/km CO2) or an eight-speed automatic transmission (fuel consumption WLTP1: combined 60.1mpg-62.8mpg, 121-116 g/km CO2).

Vauxhall will open the order books for the new Astra this autumn. The first customers will take delivery of their cars early next year. Further details including UK pricing and specification will be announced at the on sale date.