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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/generation-logistics-praised-in-parliament-for-helping-attract-future-talent/

The Generation Logistics careers campaign has received praise from Ruth Cadbury MP, chair of the Transport Select Committee, during an event at the Houses of Parliament recognising the importance of attracting new talent into the logistics sector.

Speaking to an audience of more than 100 guests, including parliamentarians and members of the House of Lords, Cadbury highlighted logistics as a sector that “we all rely on” and said it provides employment opportunities for young people as well as those returning to work.

Phil Roe, executive sponsor of Generation Logistics, thanked the more than 40 businesses supporting the campaign during its fourth year. Roe said: “Generation Logistics is key to the future talent pool of the sector that underpins all economic activity, both here and overseas, and we are particularly grateful to Ms Cadbury for recognising the contribution that our industry makes to the overall success of our nation. Logistics is not just a job – it is an opportunity for young people to make their mark and develop a sustainable, long-term career that makes the difference for everyone, and that is something to be celebrated.”

The parliamentary event also featured three young logistics professionals who shared their career experiences and future ambitions.

Roe added: “All of our young speakers at Parliament were incredibly inspiring and demonstrated the talent and dedication that runs across our whole workforce.

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“These young people will the backbone of our sector for years to come and we are so very proud of their achievements – it takes guts to stand up in front of a room of strangers and speak so eloquently about their roles.

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“They are all so passionate about their work – I am confident that our sector is in very safe hands for the long term.”

Generation Logistics was launched to improve awareness of career opportunities across the logistics industry and encourage more people to consider careers in a sector that supports supply chains and the wider UK economy.