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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/genesis-builds-performance-ambitions-with-magma-programme/

Genesis is stepping up its move into the high-performance market through its Magma programme, as its Magma GT Concept secured a Silver Award at the 2026 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA).

The concept received silver in the Automotive & Transportation category, while the Genesis G90 Wingback Concept was named a finalist in the same category.

The manufacturer’s Magma User Interface (UI) Design was also a finalist in the Digital Interaction category.

The recognition comes as Genesis develops its position as a performance-focused premium brand alongside its existing electrified model range.

The GV60 Magma will be the first production car from the performance programme, with the Magma UI making its production debut in the model. The interface has been developed to improve information visibility and driver engagement during track and high-performance driving.

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Genesis is also expanding its performance credentials through the Genesis Magma Racing team’s participation in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

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The Magma GT Concept represents the manufacturer’s vision for future luxury high-performance models, combining a low, wide body and flowing roofline with a boat-tail cabin and aerodynamically focused design.

Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer at Genesis, said: “The Magma GT Concept represents the pinnacle of our performance vision and stands as a symbol of our commitment to true motorsport capability.”