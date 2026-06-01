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Genesis GV60 Magma to start from £75,915, orders open soon

The GV60 Magma has 650PS, allowing it to accelerate to 62mph in 3.4 seconds.

Dylan Robertson

1 June 2026

EV & Sustainability

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GV60 Magma

Genesis has announced that the GV60 Magma, the high-performance variant of the GV60 electric vehicle (EV), will start from £75,915, with orders opening soon.

The GV60 Magma has 650PS, allowing it to accelerate to 62mph in 3.4 seconds.

Fast charging allows the car’s 84kWh battery to charge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes.

All cars have 21-inch forged wheels, Pirelli tyres, four-piston monoblock calipers and 10-way electrically adjustable artificial suede bucket seats.

Nine colours are available, including Magma Orange, Ceres Blue Matte, Saville Silver and Matterhorn White Matte.

A choice of Magma Orange or Ash White stitching is offered, contrasting with the Obsidian Black interior.

Ben Sargeant, director of Genesis and customer strategy at Genesis Motor UK, said: “GV60 Magma marks a new chapter for Genesis.

“It embodies everything Genesis stands for: bold design, advanced technology, and a new interpretation of luxury performance.

“With a clear focus on true driver‑centricity, this car delivers the most compelling and rewarding driving experience.  

“Genesis is a brand in motion, with an award-winning all-electric model range and unique brand identity, we have a long-term commitment to grow our presence across Europe with purpose and confidence.”

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