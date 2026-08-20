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EV & Sustainability

Genesis launches GV90 flagship EV with optional coach doors

As standard, the GV90 has seven seats and conventional rear doors, but the GV90 Neolun Executive Suite adds rear coach doors and has four seats.

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Genesis GV90
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Genesis has launched the GV90, a large electric vehicle (EV) that will serve as its flagship, with optional coach doors.

A range of around 310 miles will be available on seven-seat models, while the most powerful variant will offer 666PS.

Features include multi-chamber air suspension, five millimetre thick acoustic glass, a 25-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, and 180-degree electronically swivelling front seats.

Genesis said the fitment of rear-wheel steering allows the GV90 to have a turning circle of a mid-sized car.

The GV90 has a 123.5kWh battery and can charge from 10% to 80% in 22 minutes.

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All wheel drive is provided by a motor on each axle, both of which have an electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD), allowing for better power delivery in low-grip conditions, as well as improved agility.

The central display is 23.6-inches in normal driving, but raises by 90mm when parked, expanding it to 24.6 inches, allowing multimedia content to be viewed while parked or charging.

As standard, the GV90 has seven seats and conventional rear doors, but the GV90 Neolun Executive Suite adds rear coach doors, which are rear-hinged, and has four seats.

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It also gains a real wood veneer floor, which is heated, inspired by Korean ‘ondul’ underfloor heating.

In this configuration, a partition separates the rear seats from the cargo area for improved noise control, while the Smart Vision Roof’s transparency can be adjusted electronically across six zones.

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Models with the coach doors lack a B-pillar, which required a the addition of a new door mounting structure, as well as the inclusion of high-strength dual steel beams and a concealed roll cage to improve rigidity and crash performance.

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Genesis said the GV90 is the first vehicle to offer a roof airbag, which protects occupants from injuries caused by the glass roof in a rollover.

The GV90 is 5.3 metres long and is offered with 24-inch wheels.

Luc Donckerwolke, president and chief creative officer of Hyundai Motor Group, said: “GV90 is the embodiment of the Ultimate Majestic Presence, Genesis’ belief that true luxury is revealed not through addition, but through reduction, until only the essential remains.

“Inspired by the Korean Moon Jar, we pursued a purity shaped by restraint, balance and an elegance that never fades.

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“By removing unnecessary elements, we allowed timeless beauty to speak for itself. The Neolun Concept, unveiled in 2024, was not simply a vision, but a promise for the future. GV90 brings that promise to life, opening a new chapter for Genesis design, one shaped by extraordinary patience, care and dedication.”

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