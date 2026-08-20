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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/genesis-launches-gv90-flagship-ev-with-optional-coach-doors/

Genesis has launched the GV90, a large electric vehicle (EV) that will serve as its flagship, with optional coach doors.

A range of around 310 miles will be available on seven-seat models, while the most powerful variant will offer 666PS.

Features include multi-chamber air suspension, five millimetre thick acoustic glass, a 25-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, and 180-degree electronically swivelling front seats.

Genesis said the fitment of rear-wheel steering allows the GV90 to have a turning circle of a mid-sized car.

The GV90 has a 123.5kWh battery and can charge from 10% to 80% in 22 minutes.

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All wheel drive is provided by a motor on each axle, both of which have an electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD), allowing for better power delivery in low-grip conditions, as well as improved agility.

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The central display is 23.6-inches in normal driving, but raises by 90mm when parked, expanding it to 24.6 inches, allowing multimedia content to be viewed while parked or charging.

As standard, the GV90 has seven seats and conventional rear doors, but the GV90 Neolun Executive Suite adds rear coach doors, which are rear-hinged, and has four seats.