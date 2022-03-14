Reading Time: 3 minutes

What is it?

Part three if our Genesis story with the big, brash GV80 following on from the G70 and GV70 in recent weeks.

As previously explained, Genesis is the latest nameplate on the UK market and it is the upmarket brand from South Korean maker Hyundai.

The brand has been around in the Far East and the US for some time but only came onto the UK market around the middle of last year.

So where can you find a dealer? You can’t. Genesis plans to operate without a traditional network, although you are likely to see pop-up stores some of the larger shopping centres.

Much of the enquiry and buying process is done online, until one of the brand’s Personal Assistants enters the process to cross the Ts and dot the Is before delivering the car to you.

If you want a test drive first, the Assistant will bring a car to your home or work – and they’ll come back with a different engine if you’re still unsure.

Come time for a service, a courtesy car is delivered and yours taken away. This I good for five years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is all rolled into the somewhat hefty purchase price.

There’s also five years unlimited-miles warranty, five years roadside assistance, along with Over the Air software and map updates.

As we’ve said before, this is a bold move on the part of Hyundai given past failures by General Motors (Cadillac), Nissan (Infiniti) and Mazda (Xedos).

Toyota’s upscale Lexus brand has taken more than 30 years to achieve something close to acceptance in the UK (and Europe) and now sells only models that are electrified in some way. Interestingly Genesis does not yet have any form of electrification …… yet.

It does have products on the launch pad based on the electric platform used by the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Currently, though, engines are a 2.5-litre petrol and a straight-six 3.0 diesel, both with four-wheel-drive as standard.

The GV80 comes in at the luxury end of the SUV market and offers lots of standard features, luxury seating and space – lots of space.

It’s a big beast and comes with the option of seven seats. All the equipment and leather trim pitches the GV80 into luxury SUV/Crossover country where the high ground is dominated by the German premiums.

This is where Cadillac, Infiniti and Xedos were found wanting and Genesis is likely to struggle the same reasons. Partly the nameplate and partly in terms of performance and handling.

What do we think?

The six-cylinder diesel we had on test is actually a brand new engine and it feels pretty refined. You might argue that this is possible not the ideal time to be introducing a big 3-litre ICE lump.

The engine works well with the eight-speed automatic transmission. There’s plenty of grunt but you will find it quite thirsty in terms of fuel consumption if you are heavy on the right foot.

Steering is well-weighted but the ride is not where it should – or could – be up against the German models. The suspension feels as though it has been tuned more the US market, something of a floaty, boaty feel particularly on the less well-maintained roads.

Much better on the motorway, quiet and smooth making for a relaxing long distance journey. If you get too relaxed the lane assist will keep you in check.

As with many cars, the additional beeping alerts when you are closing in on the white lines can become very annoying on narrow country lanes, but these can be easily switched off by dabbing a steering wheel mounted button.

All in all, for those of a non-petrolhead persuasion there is little to dislike about the GV80 if you are looking for something of this size. It looks good and there is a nice finish to the cabin which is generally a comfortable and light place to be.

There are all sorts of things you can add on such as uprated audio, quilted leather, electrically reclining rear seats and seat-back entertainment screens.

Talking of screen, the dashboard displays are strong in resolution and response, and feature nice clear graphics. The touchscreen can also be controlled by a centre console-mounted rotary knob.

GV80 – 3.0D + 8AT AWD

P11D Value: £42,820

Engine: 3.0-litre diesel

Max Power: 278hp

Max Torque: 588Nm

Top Speed: 143mph

0-62mph: 6.8 secs

Fuel economy: mpg (as tested): 34.5mpg

CO2: 232 g/km

Model tested: £69,785 Innovation Pack, Comfort Seat Pack, lexicon audio system, E-lsd