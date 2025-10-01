Geotab acquires Verizon Connect commercial telematics operations

The acquisition expands Geotab’s reach in the fleet sector, particularly in the small to mid-sized fleet segment.

Geotab has acquired the commercial operations of the Verizon Connect telematics business in the UK, some European countries and Australia.

400 Verizon Connect employees have been brought onboard as part of the move and will play a key role in accelerating Geotab’s innovation.

Matthew Kassel, senior vice president of strategic acquisitions and integration at Geotab, will lead the integration.

The integration is effectively immediately and Geotab said the transition will be seamless for customers.

Neil Cawse, founder, president and CEO at Geotab, said: “This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for Geotab and the connected vehicle industry.

“By welcoming Verizon Connect employees in Europe and Australia into the Geotab family, we are expanding our global reach and reinforcing the company’s commitment to serving the diverse needs of fleets of all sizes.

“We are excited about the exceptional opportunities this presents for customers, especially those with small to mid-sized fleets, to unlock greater efficiency, safety, and sustainability.”

Geotab has not acquired product, engineering and non-sales staff from Verizon Connect.

Operations in the UK, Australia, Ireland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Portugal have been acquired.