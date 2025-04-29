Geotab advances mixed fleet telematics with global OEM partnerships and standardised data insights

Geotab has expanded its network of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partnerships to cover over 80% of global vehicle brands by fleet market share. The company now works with 31 OEMs to deliver harmonised, high-quality telematics data that supports fleet operators managing mixed-brand vehicles.

The initiative addresses a key challenge in fleet management—data inconsistency across vehicle types and manufacturers. Geotab says the average fleet includes vehicles from 13 different brands, each of which has traditionally collected and transmitted data differently.

By aligning with global OEMs and contributing to standardisation efforts through groups such as COVESA and the Mobility Data Space, Geotab aims to simplify data access and ensure consistency.

Christoph Ludewig, vice president Europe at Geotab, said: “OEMs are under increasing pressure to shift their business models towards e-mobility and data-driven solutions.

“Geotab has developed a universal set of recommended data points, sampling methodology and data model that OEMs can use to ensure their data offering matches the unique requirements of fleet managers – especially those with mixed fleets.

“Our solutions, robust analytical capabilities and integrated AI, enable OEMs to rapidly meet these evolving demands, while maintaining their core operations focus. This collaborative approach is advancing digital mobility today and well into the future.”

Geotab’s platform integrates OEM-sourced data such as diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs), which enables maintenance alerts and recommendations, helping fleet operators reduce downtime and plan servicing more effectively.

Lasse Schmidt van Hülst, lead business development & sales at CARIAD SE, speaking on behalf of Volkswagen Group Info Services AG, said: “Our partnership with Geotab brings multibrand vehicle data from the Volkswagen Group to fleet operators across Europe. By leveraging Geotab’s platform, we enable fleet managers to enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability – without the need for additional hardware. This collaboration supports data-driven decision-making for a more connected and efficient fleet management experience.”

Geotab’s work with OEMs also includes helping brands like Kia deliver fleet management services, in-vehicle tools, and driver apps as part of its PBV (purpose-built vehicle) strategy.

With more than 55,000 fleet customers globally and over a decade of experience integrating OEM telematics, Geotab says its platform supports some of the largest mixed fleets in both public and private sectors.