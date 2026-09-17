Geotab Investigations launches to support unified fleets

Geotab Investigations is designed to address this by bringing existing telematics data into a unified, structured workflow, rather than assembling evidence across disconnected systems.
Safety and operations teams can also locate incident-related vehicle activity, reconstruct event timelines and attach supporting materials in one place.
Jarvis added: “Fleet-related incidents have cost companies billions of dollars in litigation and reputational damage, largely because critical data remains siloed.
“Geotab Investigations changes this by turning raw data into a structured, defensible system of record, providing fleet managers with the intelligence to mitigate risk and the evidence to protect their drivers, operations and bottom line.”
Data-driven incident search allows for instant location of all telematics-based vehicle activity associated with an incident using location and time-based search.
Event timeline reconstruction means fleet managers can understand the full sequence of movement by combining trips, driver behavior, speed events and location data to reconstruct a precise timeline of what occurred before, during and after an incident.
Supporting evidence integration is designed to attach and organis external materials – notes, emails, reports, documents, photos and video – alongside telematics data to provide the full story behind every event.
Structured case workflow aims to create and maintain structured cases with clear stages from open to closed, ensuring incidents are tracked, governed and auditable.
Review and decision support is intended to provide stakeholders with complete, time-aligned records that support operational decisions, insurance claims, compliance needs and internal review.
Geotab said that drivers also benefit when incidents are investigated using accurate data, helping fleets determine what actually happened and reducing the risk of incorrect attribution.
Alongside Investigations, Geotab is launching expanded video coaching, a Safety Overview Page, and red-light violation detection, which extend its connected safety platform
Expanded video coaching is Geotab’s video coaching platform, developed for the GO Focus Plus and GO Focus Pro, and is being extended to Lytx Surfsight AI12 and AI14 and Xirgo KP2 cameras through the Geotab Marketplace, at no additional cost to active subscribers and without hardware changes.
With this development, managers can review events in the Geotab platform, use Smart Sequence and Magnitude Ranking to prioritise risk and connect events to the right driver with Smart Driver ID.
Safety Overview Page is set to be introduced as a native part of Geotab’s platform, and consolidates existing safety insights into one daily-use destination.
It provides a 0–100 Safety Metric, peer benchmarking, percentile ranking, high-risk driver prioritisation, behavior trends and plain-language explanations of each metric.
In addition to detecting illegal U-turns, GO Focus Plus and GO Focus Pro cameras now detect red-light violations at signalised intersections.
Richfords, Safety Champion award recipient at the European Geotab Innovation Awards, recorded a 22% reduction in collision risk and a 59% improvement in safe driving behaviours within two months of deploying Geotab Vitality, generating a 411% return on investment.
Barhale, a UK civil engineering contractor, combined Geotab telematics with AI video to reduce preventable collisions by 8.8%, eliminate high-risk drivers entirely and negotiate a 2.7% reduction in insurance premiums, despite 40% fleet growth.