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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/geotab-investigations-launches-to-support-unified-fleets/

Geotab Inc has launched a suite of safety capabilities designed to help fleet managers turn complex data into clear, targeted action.

The announcements include Geotab Investigations, a unified solution for resolving road incidents, alongside expanded video coaching, a redesigned Safety Overview Page and violation detection.

According to a Geotab survey, 95% of European fleet professionals believe the risk of driving collisions has increased over the past five years.

Aaron Jarvis, vice president EMEA at Geotab, said: “Every journey matters, and behind every data point is a driver whose safety and wellbeing deserve attention.

“Our latest safety capabilities help fleet managers move from reviewing disconnected information to taking focused action.

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“By bringing risk insights, coaching workflows and investigation tools together, Geotab makes it easier for safety teams to understand what is happening across their fleets and support drivers before risk becomes a collision.”

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Geotab has said that fleet organisations regularly need to investigate incidents such as collisions, customer or citizen complaints, property damage and safety violations.

It added that these investigations typically involve multiple stakeholders – operations teams, safety managers, insurance providers and legal teams – and the process is often manual and fragmented, creating operational inefficiency alongside legal, compliance and reputational risk.