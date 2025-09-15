Geotab launches AI driver monitor to reduce risky behaviour

This dual-facing dash cam is designed to address an industry need by delivering in-cab support that helps drivers self-correct risky habits.

Geotab, a vehicle solutions and asset management company, has today (15th September) launched the GO Focus Plus AI dashcam and video intelligence platform.

The dual-facing dashcam was designed to address an industry need by delivering in-cab support that helps drivers self-correct risky habits.

In a recent large pilot, the voice coaching functionality helped reduce tailgating by 90% and phone use by 95%.

Go Focus Plus aims to help fleets improve driver safety by delivering instant voice feedback to drivers, while also providing fleet managers with a coaching platform to help deliver targeted training.

The system aims to turn alerts into coaching opportunities, to prevent accidents and create a measurable impact on fleet safety culture.

A recent Geotab survey noted that drivers believe there is an increase in driving accidents, with 46% having considered leaving the profession in the year prior.

Fleet managers are dealing with rising costs, the need to keep their workforce safe, and the need to protect the company’s reputation.

Charlie Elliott, senior vice president, marketing and marketplace at Geotab, said: “We believe the safest fleet is a well-supported fleet, our new video intelligence platform and the GO Focus Plus AI dash cam are a direct investment in supporting the driver and their safety.

“By uniting the power of video with Geotab data intelligence, we are providing drivers with an in-cab partner that helps them correct risks instantly.

“This system empowers fleet managers to move beyond reactive incident review and instead foster a culture of safety that protects their most valuable asset, which is their people.”