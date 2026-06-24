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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/geotab-launches-geotab-model-context-protocol-connector/

Geotab has launched its Geotab Model Context Protocol (MCP) Connector, designed to enable secure access to live MyGeotab data and its Ace agentic platform directly within ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot and other MCP-compatible and approved AI platforms.

The Geotab MCP Connector has been built to move beyond simple data access to enable businesses and fleets to ask questions in plain language, execute multi-step workflows and take direct action.

Users can create alerts, schedule maintenance, generate reports, and build full-fledged applications, without leaving the AI tools their organisation already supports.

Geotab said that reliable AI insights require accurate, timely and relevant vehicle data, including engine health, driver behaviour, fuel performance, route efficiency, asset utilisation, maintenance needs and safety risk.

The company processes approximately 37 trillion data points a year from more than six million connected vehicles across 160 countries, creating one of the largest vehicle and asset datasets in the world.

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Mike Branch, vice president of data and analytics, said: “High quality data and information is essential for AI solutions to have a measurable impact on business operations.

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“Geotab has one of the world’s largest and cleanest fleet datasets, built over more than 25 years.

“Our trusted data intelligence layer is what fleets need to make better decisions, and the value of those decisions depends on access to accurate, timely and relevant operational data.