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Geotab launches Geotab Model Context Protocol Connector

The MCP Connector has been built to enable businesses and fleets to ask questions in plain language, execute multi-step workflows and take direct action.

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Geotab MCP Connector
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Geotab has launched its Geotab Model Context Protocol (MCP) Connector, designed to enable secure access to live MyGeotab data and its Ace agentic platform directly within ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot and other MCP-compatible and approved AI platforms.

The Geotab MCP Connector has been built to move beyond simple data access to enable businesses and fleets to ask questions in plain language, execute multi-step workflows and take direct action.

Users can create alerts, schedule maintenance, generate reports, and build full-fledged applications, without leaving the AI tools their organisation already supports.

Geotab said that reliable AI insights require accurate, timely and relevant vehicle data, including engine health, driver behaviour, fuel performance, route efficiency, asset utilisation, maintenance needs and safety risk.

The company processes approximately 37 trillion data points a year from more than six million connected vehicles across 160 countries, creating one of the largest vehicle and asset datasets in the world.

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Mike Branch, vice president of data and analytics, said: “High quality data and information is essential for AI solutions to have a measurable impact on business operations.

“Geotab has one of the world’s largest and cleanest fleet datasets, built over more than 25 years.

“Our trusted data intelligence layer is what fleets need to make better decisions, and the value of those decisions depends on access to accurate, timely and relevant operational data.

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“That’s where Geotab’s scale and data foundation create a distinct advantage.”

The Geotab MCP Connector is built on an open standard to give customers the flexibility to connect their fleet intelligence to the AI platform of their choice rather than being locked into a single ecosystem.

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Organisations can choose ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot or future MCP-compatible tools as they connect through their own approved AI environments, to allow them to maintain control over security, privacy and data governance in accordance with their existing policies.

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Branch added: “Our customers are looking for ways to bring trusted fleet intelligence into the workflows they already use – and not just to answer questions, but to get things done.

“MCP gives them that flexibility while allowing them to maintain control over their data, AI strategy and operational processes.”

Jon Hanvey, director of tractor maintenance at Central Transport, said: “By integrating the Geotab MCP Connector with Claude, we transformed complex fleet data into real-time, actionable intelligence, replacing weeks of manual analysis with instant, high-depth reporting.

“This partnership has evolved Geotab from a system we query into a system we “think with” – giving us a competitive advantage that empowers our managers to make faster, more confident decisions at scale.”

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