Geotab launches GO Plus and GO Anywhere at Geotab Connect 2026

The products were designed to give fleet operators control over the intelligence informing their decisions.

Geotab Inc., a connected vehicle and asset management solutions provider, has revealed the European launch of the GO Plus and the GO Anywhere asset tracker collection.

Announced today (19th May 2026) at Geotab Connect Europe 2026, both product collections were designed to give fleet operators control over variables like the intelligence informing their decisions, and visibility over assets they own.

The GO® and GO Plus™ are built on a shared architecture that collects and processes high-fidelity data into the Geotab intelligence platform.

The GO delivers native Bluetooth integration to support driver apps without external hardware, advanced input and output monitoring for specialised vehicle metrics such as Power Take-Off (PTO), and a ‘last gasp’ tamper alert, powered by a supercapacitor, that notifies fleet managers the moment a device is disconnected.

The GO Plus expands capability for high-complexity operations, adding satellite-ready tracking for low-coverage areas, an integrated Wi-Fi hotspot for in-cab tablets, and native Wi-Fi client mode for automated depot uploads.

A dedicated internal battery preserves five seconds of high-resolution data during a collision, securing the factual record for insurance and liability.

Both devices feed Geotab Ace®, Geotab’s AI assistant, turning precise vehicle data into actionable answers for fleet managers.

The GO Anywhere family extends visibility beyond the vehicle to the trailers, equipment, and tools that sit outside it.

GO Anywhere was built for non-powered assets like trailers and idle equipment. With up to 10 years of battery life, it provides hourly location updates without the overhead of frequent maintenance, and features an on-demand High-Frequency Mode for rapid tracking and recovery in the event of theft.

GO Anywhere Plus™ combines wired power for real-time location with a field-replaceable backup battery, delivering continuous visibility across complex deployments.

For logistics operators managing cross-border trailer fleets, or construction firms tracking heavy machinery across multiple sites, it provides the persistent operational data needed to improve asset utilisation and reduce downtime.

Small Asset Tracking uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacons to extend visibility to the portable tools and equipment most vulnerable to loss.

It tracks these assets through nearby connected devices and triggers geofence alerts when items are left behind.

All three integrate with MyGeotab to create a single view across the full fleet.

Edward Kulperger, SVP EMEA at Geotab, said: “Fleets are under pressure with rising costs, tighter margins, and increasing complexity.

“The GO Device Family meets that challenge directly: more capability out of the box, without additional hardware or custom setups, built on data quality precise enough to run AI on top of. And with GO Anywhere, that visibility extends to every asset on site – not just the vehicles.”

Both product collections are rolling out in Europe in late 2026 following its North American debut in February, fully integrated into the MyGeotab platform.

Geotab GO will be available in Europe in June.