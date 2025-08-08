Geotab marks 25th anniversary, reflects on role of tech in past and future progress

Geotab, the vehicle telematics company, marked its 25th anniversary yesterday, 7th August 2025, and took the opportunity to reflect on the progress it made over this time.

Neil Cawse, founder and CEO of Geotab, said: “Being an entrepreneur you need to stay focused and take risks, which isn’t always easy, so it is incredibly rewarding to see technology, data and people align to drive your vision forward and truly make a difference.

“This anniversary is a moment to look back at our humble beginnings and the incredible path we’ve walked, but more importantly, it’s a launchpad for everything that’s still to come.

“The real magic happens when our technology, powered by collective insights and collaboration, helps customers solve real-world problems, whether that’s making roads safer, shrinking carbon footprints, or getting vital goods where they need to be, faster and more efficiently.”

Geotab’s strategy is a combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics and the company has integrated advanced AI and machine learning capabilities directly into its platform.

Geotab uses Google Cloud services, especially for AI and data analytics, intending to recognise the scale of the company’s data expertise to deliver predictive insights and solutions for fleets, from spotting potential accidents before they happen to anticipating vehicle failures and assessing road risks.

Cawse added: “The future of connected vehicles is bursting with potential, and AI will be at the heart of reshaping it.

“We’ve built deep expertise in harnessing the power of data, and with AI, we’re continually unlocking deeper insights, anticipating challenges, and delivering unprecedented value to our customers.

“Technology is moving incredibly fast, and we’re committed to moving even faster, digging deeper, and continuing our mission of empowering fleets with the best possible tools and insights.

“We genuinely believe that when we work together, with quality data, we can change the world for the better.”