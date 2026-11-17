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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/geotab-supports-the-nurture-group-to-reduce-idling-by-27/

Geotab has helped The Nurture Group, a UK commercial landscaping and grounds maintenance provider, to reduce idling events per vehicle by 27% following the rollout of Geotab’s solutions across the group’s fleet.

The connected fleet has grown from around 200 vehicles in April to nearly 1,500 by September, as installation continues across all 2,200 vehicles.

The Nurture Group operates Nurture Landscapes, Tivoli, Gavin Jones, Nurture Pest Control and Gristwood & Toms, providing landscaping, grounds maintenance, arboriculture, pest control and winter gritting to corporate, public and residential clients.

After 50 acquisitions, its 2,150 light commercial vehicles and 50 heavy goods vehicles were running on a mix of telematics systems, and the group needed a single view of its fleet data to manage it as a whole.

In May, the group announced it had selected Geotab to bring its whole fleet onto one system.

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Mohib Iqbal, group fleet manager at The Nurture Group, said: “From an operational perspective, we’re now able to see where our vans are and how long they’re spending on client sites.

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“Our drivers use their vans to get to and from sites, so we’re now able to effectively respond if there’s a complaint or collision, through the data.”

Installation began in March 2026 and is continuing in phases across depots nationwide, with vehicles that are not depot-based brought in for fitting around service delivery.