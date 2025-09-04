  
Geotab surpasses five million connected vehicle subscriptions worldwide

Geotab has reached 5 million connected vehicle subscriptions, with the last million added in under two years, marking its 25th year as a global telematics provider.

Ryan Fowler

4 September 2025

Geotab has announced it has surpassed five million connected vehicle subscriptions worldwide, with the most recent million added in less than two years.

The milestone reinforces the company’s position as a leading provider of connected vehicle and telematics solutions as it marks its 25th anniversary in 2025.

Neil Cawse, founder and chief executive of Geotab, said: “Geotab’s journey is about relentless innovation, we invest over $150M annually in R&D and hold 630 global patents, which has helped to shape the connected vehicle industry over the past 25 years.

This 5 million milestone proves that our data-driven approach to fleet management is solving real world challenges faced by businesses on a daily basis. With the rapid adoption of AI, we expect the next five years to be as transformative as the last 25.”

Geotab said its data is helping businesses reduce downtime, improve safety and cut mileage through optimised route planning, leading to cost savings and lower environmental impact.

The company’s five million subscriptions generate over 100bn data points daily – more than 37 trillion annually – which feed into AI and machine learning models to provide predictive insights and performance benchmarks for fleets.

Founded in 2000, Geotab has grown into a global organisation of more than 2,900 staff. It invests heavily in research and development, has built an ecosystem of over 700 partners, and operates a marketplace featuring nearly 530 solutions.

The company said its focus on innovation and open platform capabilities has been central to its growth from a two-person start-up to a global telematics provider.

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
