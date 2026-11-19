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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/geotab-warns-fleets-to-prepare-for-christmas-delivery-surge/

Fleet operators should prepare for four consecutive weeks of increased vehicle activity between Black Friday and Christmas, according to analysis from Geotab.

The telematics provider found that transport and logistics fleets in the UK and Ireland made 8.7% more trips during Black Friday week in 2025 than the average for the preceding three weeks.

Activity remained above that baseline for four consecutive weeks, peaking during the week beginning 15th December, when trips per vehicle were 11.3% higher.

Despite the increase in journey frequency, average trip distances fell by 7.7% during Black Friday week and 14.6% in the week before Christmas, suggesting an increase in shorter, local delivery journeys.

Geotab said the findings highlighted the need for operators to plan driver availability, vehicle capacity and delivery schedules throughout December, rather than concentrating resources solely around Black Friday.

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The analysis also identified increases in vehicle idling and fuel consumption during the period.

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During Black Friday week, the idling ratio was 5.2% above baseline, rising to 8.3% in the week before Christmas.

Fuel consumption per combustion-engine vehicle increased by 4.7% and 5.0% respectively during those weeks.