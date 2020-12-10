Reading Time: < 1 minute

It’s that time of year again – Christmas, New Year and …… the launch of the Business Motoring Awards 2021.

Yes, after very strange 2020 was head off into a hopefully much brighter New Year looking forward to our (probably still socially distanced) awards in March.

To that end, we need your entries in by February 12 and you will find the categories and entry forms here.

The awards are free to enter and require just two questions to be answered plus some technical information.

The process is online and will be judged by a panel of independent judges.

There are 22 different awards available to enter

Why do you need to enter? There are an ever-growing number of choices in terms of cars and services and SMEs want to know what’s best for their business as we move towards a post-Brexit world.

Delivering that guidance with products that declutter and simplify the life of SMEs is key to these awards – and getting the recognition your company deserves from Business Motoring, dedicated to the SME motoring sector.

Don’t miss out, get your entries in as soon as you can.