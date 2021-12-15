Reading Time: < 1 minute

HERE’S hoping 2022 brings a return to some sort of normality in an increasingly complex marketplace, with an ever-growing number of choices in terms of cars and services. We are getting the New Year off to an exciting start with the launch of the 2022 Business Motoring Awards.

The awards allow you to get the recognition your company deserves, and highlights your dedication to the SME motoring sector. To that end, we need your entries in by February 28th.

The awards are free to enter and require just two questions to be answered plus some technical information.

The process is online and will be judged by a panel of independent judges.

There are 21 different awards available to enter, and it is open to any car or service launched to the UK market by December 31st 2021.

